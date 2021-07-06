Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 616,418 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 819.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $48,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

