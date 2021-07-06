Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of News worth $46,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in News by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

