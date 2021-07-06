Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Crown worth $46,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

