Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Koninklijke Philips worth $47,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 710,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.