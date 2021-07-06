Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $47,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BRP by 17.6% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BRP by 132.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.