Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,047,174 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Vipshop worth $47,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

