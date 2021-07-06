Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 112,243 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.83% of Popular worth $47,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after buying an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.