Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 158,029 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Wix.com worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.35.

WIX stock opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

