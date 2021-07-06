Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,307,908 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,307,908 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.78% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $56,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

