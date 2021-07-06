Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 582,545 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 582,545 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Foot Locker worth $51,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

