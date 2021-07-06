Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 60,161 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,161 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Qorvo worth $47,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

