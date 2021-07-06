Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 932,354 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,354 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Cardinal Health worth $47,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 605,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

