Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,392 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.22% of Teradata worth $51,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

