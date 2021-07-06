Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $537,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 431.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

