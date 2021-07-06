Arthur S. Wolcott Buys 762 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott bought 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72.

NASDAQ SENEA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

