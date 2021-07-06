Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.07

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 891743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 94.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

