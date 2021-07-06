Arweave Market Cap Hits $371.82 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $371.82 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00032339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

