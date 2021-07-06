AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

