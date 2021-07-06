Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 425.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

