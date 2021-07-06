Ascential (LON:ASCL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 240 ($3.14). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 373.86 ($4.88).

Shares of ASCL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 422.40 ($5.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.49. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.42. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 434 ($5.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

