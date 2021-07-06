ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Financial Review

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.09 $960.49 million $0.43 19.00 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 3.56 $814.13 million $0.42 22.43

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASE Technology pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Microelectronics pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.47% 14.16% 5.53% United Microelectronics 20.65% 16.53% 9.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Microelectronics 1 1 4 0 2.50

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential downside of 33.12%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

