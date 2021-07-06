Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,227,190 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,227,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,028,000. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance makes up about 2.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 100,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPGY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 5,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

