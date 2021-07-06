Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,273 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

TYL traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, hitting $469.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,412. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

