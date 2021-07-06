Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,515 shares during the quarter. Fiverr International accounts for 2.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Fiverr International worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fiverr International by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.12. 13,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,573. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.