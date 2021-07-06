Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $26.41 Million Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the quarter. Oportun Financial comprises 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 4.56% of Oportun Financial worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.