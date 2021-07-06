Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Incyte worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. 14,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,211. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

