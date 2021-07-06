Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,170 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Viasat worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 3,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

