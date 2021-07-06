Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,109. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $274.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.