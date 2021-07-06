Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,075 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 886,381 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.71.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.