Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 230,531 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £140.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.65.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

