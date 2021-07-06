ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $618.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $687.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.13. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

