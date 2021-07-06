ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.85. 18,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.13. The company has a market cap of $285.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

