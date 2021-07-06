Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

