Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 72 ($0.94) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,259 ($29.51). The company had a trading volume of 654,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market cap of £17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.64.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.