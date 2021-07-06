Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.