Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,885 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics comprises 2.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ATRA traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 11,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,872. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

