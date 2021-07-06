Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATLKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,671. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

