Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.22. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 83,764 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
