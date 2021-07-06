Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.22. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 83,764 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

