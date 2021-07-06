Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.08 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Audius has a market cap of $97.08 million and $15.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

