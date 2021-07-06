Auto Reaches Market Cap of $46.64 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $892.22 or 0.02615338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00921518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 52,278 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.