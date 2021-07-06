AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$50.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.25. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$10.49 and a 12 month high of C$54.82.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

