AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$50.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.25. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$10.49 and a 12 month high of C$54.82.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
