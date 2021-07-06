Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159,636 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Autodesk worth $1,152,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.58. 27,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

