Autonio Trading Up 5.2% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $410,805.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,972.57 or 0.99974069 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

