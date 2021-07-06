AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.67 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,549.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,452.11. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,551.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

