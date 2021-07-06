Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $162.19

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.19, but opened at $157.14. Avalara shares last traded at $163.30, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,736,535. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

