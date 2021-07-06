Axe Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $215,920.05 and $64,057.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.16 or 0.01425962 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

