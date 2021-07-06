Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 545.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Axonics worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

