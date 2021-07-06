Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.34

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 383944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

