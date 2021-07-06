Azuki Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,348.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $40,348.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.73 or 1.00315342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00952846 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

