Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,321 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Azul worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

